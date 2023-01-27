Property owners in the Town of Hawkesbury can expect a levy increase of between 2.95 and 3.95 per cent this year.

Town council held two days of budget meetings on January 18 and 19 and directed staff to keep any increase in the amount of taxes collected within that range.

“That was the margin we gave them,” Mayor Robert Lefebvre.

He said one per cent of any increase or decrease in revenue or expenses in the budget represents $120,000.

In 2022, the residential tax levy increase in Hawkesbury was 2.56 per cent with $11,387,970 in projected tax revenue. Using that figure as a base, Hawkesbury would collect an additional $335,945.12 if a 2.95 per cent levy increase is adopted for 2023. If a 3.95 per cent increase is adopted, the town would collect an additional $449,824.82 in 2023.

Searching for savings

Lefebvre said council largely approved of the proposals made for the budget during the two days of discussions, but department heads are looking at ways to make reductions in spending before a final levy increase amount is determined. He said there were no specific instructions to staff on which reductions to make.

“There are a hybrid of ways of reducing things,” said Lefebvre.

The mayor said the most significant capital project the Town of Hawkesbury has planned in 2023 is constructing a new municipal garage. The new facility on Harden Street behind the shopping centre on County Road 17 is expected to cost $7,245,000.

Hawkesbury council is planning to adopt the 2023 municipal budget in February.