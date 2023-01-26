The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious assault that sent one person to the hospital.

On January 23, 2023, shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault with a weapon at a residence on Plantagenet Concession Road 9 in Alfred-Plantagenet Township. One victim was located at the scene and transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Two males fled the scene in a pickup truck prior to police arrival.

The Hawkesbury Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Regional Support Team (RST).

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

If anyone has any information that may assist with the investigation, they should contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).