The Dalkeith Winter Carnival is back. The popular event organized by the Dalkeith Recreation Association returns after a two-year hiatus on January 28 and 29.

Saturday, January 28 is the big day for the carnival, with a parade, 4-on-4 hockey tournament, live music and the euchre tournament. Euchre kicks off the day at 11 a.m. at the Dalkeith Community Centre, with the parade winding through the streets of village beginning at 2 p.m. The hockey tournament runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the outdoor rink.

Live music and dance with the Ian MacLeod Fiddlers begins in the community centre at 3 p.m. The Carnival Dance takes place at the centre beginning at 9 p.m., with music by The Ceilidh Drovers.

Sunday, January 29, will feature Ottawa magician Michael Bourada, who will perform his fun for all ages show at the community centre beginning at 2 p.m. The popular spaghetti supper will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. the draw for the 50/50 raffle will be held and the Jimmy D trophy will be awarded for best parade float.

Normally held as a three-day event, organizers are scheduling the Dalkeith Winter Carnival for two days in 2023 after the event had to be canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admission for the event is free. A donation jar for the Dalkeith Recreation Association will be at the entrance to the community centre for those who wish to contribute.

More information on the Dalkeith Winter Carnival can be found on the Dalkeith Recreation Association’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/755215621221519.