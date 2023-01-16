The Vankleek Hill Rockets were well represented at the annual Finch Youth Broomball Tournament last weekend (January 14-15).

The Rockets U12 team took home third place in their division, behind the first place Finch Black Shadows and second place Russell Team Black. Vankleek Hill won its first game 1-0 in the tournament before losing 1-0 twice in extended overtime.

In the U14/16 Division, the Finch Wildcats, featuring seven players from the Rockets who play in both leagues, took home second place. Team Orange took first in U14/16, with Russell Team Green taking home third place.

Vankleek Hill’s U9 team also played well in the exhibition U9 Division, winning their first game 6-0. For the team’s second game in the fun U9 division, the coaches pulled the strong players back and also used them in net. The Rockets ended up losing 1-0, but the kids had fun.

Vankleek Hill Rockets U12 – Third Finch Black Shadows U12 – First Russell Team Black U12 – Second Team Orange U14/16 – First Finch Wildcats U14/16 – Second Team Russell Green U14/16 – Third Carraig McCormick scores, with Katyanna D-Beaudry looking on, in the Vankleek Hill Rockets U9 6-0 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon (January 14) at the Finch Youth Broomball Tournament. Photo: Reid Masson



Vankleek Hill Rockets U9 coaches Grant MacLeod and Francois Decoeur lead a team cheer before one of the team’s games on Saturday, January 15. Photo: Reid Masson