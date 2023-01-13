A traffic stop in Lachute has resulted in the arrest of two men.

At around 3:45 a.m. on January 8, MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec officers were alerted of a vehicle near rue Lefebvre. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Saint-Jérôme, was arrested and released on summons after police found his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

The man will return to court at a later date and possibly face impaired driving charges. His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was seized for a period of 30 days.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Lachute, was also arrested and held for appearance. He is facing charges of threatening police officers, assaulting an officer, obstruction, intimidation, and breach of condition.