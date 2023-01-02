The Hawkesbury Hawks will be looking to move up in the Central Canada Junior Hockey League (CCHL) standings, as the team kicks off the second half of the season with a busy week against tough competition.

The Hawks, who sit in third place in the CCHL’s Yzerman Division with a record of 15-11-2-3 are home at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex to host the Carleton Place Canadians this Friday, January 6. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Carleton Place sits in second place in the CCHL’s Robinson Division, with a record of 17-9-0-2.

Hawkesbury is at home again the following night, when they host the Smiths Falls Bears at The Bob in a 7:30 p.m. start. The Bears are in first place in the Robinson Division with a record of 17-8-1-2.

On Tuesday, January 10, The Hawks are on the road, as the team travels to Rockland to face the Nationals. Rockland sits just behind Hawkesbury in fourth place in the Yzerman Division with a record of 13-11-2-2 for 35 points.

The Hawks will be looking for leadership during the second half from veteran forward Jakson Kirk, who leads the team in scoring with 13 goals and 18 assists, for 31 points in 27 games played. Landon Brownlee, with 14 goals and 11 assists, for 25 points in 22 games is second in scoring and will also play a key role in the second half.

With the team’s top defenseman Brad Horner expected to join the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s when he returns from injury, the Hawks continue to search for a right-handed shot blueliner to add to the defensive corps. Hawkesbury is also looking to add a right-handed shot forward to help the team up front.

Central Canada Hockey League Standings – January 2, 2023

