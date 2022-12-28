The Hawkesbury Royal Canadian Legion Branch 472 donated a check of $750 to the L’Orignal Food Bank just before Christmas.

Like all food banks, the L’Orignal Food Bank is in desperate need of food items and financial support and has more people than ever who are relying on their support. The Legion encourages anyone who has the means please donate whatever you can afford.

In the photo, L-R are Judy Chambers Legion treasurer, Jack Hume Legion President, Foodbank volunteers Liette Picard, Christopher Rae, Nicole Picard and Carmen Champagne