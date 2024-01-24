The 45th edition of the Tournoi M. Midget de Lachute (M18) concluded on the evening of Sunday, January 21. The Stars midget AA players from Lachute-Mirabel faced the Patriotes de St-Eustache in the grand final.

It was only with 1:18 minutes left in the third period that the first goal of the game was scored by the Patriotes. The Lachute-Mirabel Stars coach then tried everything and removed his goalie to add a sixth attacker. The strategy worked, with less than five seconds to play Lachute-Mirabel scored to tie the game, forcing the match to go into overtime.

Unfortunately for the Stars players, a penalty early in overtime gave St-Eustache a powerplay which they took advantage of to inflict a heartbreaking defeat on the Stars and won the tournament.

The Patriotes de St-Eustache celebrate their 2-1 overtime victory in the final of the Tournoi M. Midget de Lachute. Photo: Sylvain Lauwers