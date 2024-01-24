Arena renovations and significant road work is planned for the months ahead in Lachute.

On January 15, council adopted a regulation allowing for $550,000 to be spent on repairing the boards at the Aréna Kevin-Lowe/Pierre-Pagé.

Mayor Bernard Bigras-Denis explained the city of Lachute is paying for the work, but it will be reimbursed by the Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil. He said the financing arrangement means other municipalities whose residents use the arena are contributing to the renovations through the MRC. The arenas in Lachute and Brownsburg are the only two fully-enclosed rinks with artificially-produced ice in Argenteuil.

The boards are being repaired at the arena in Lachute. Ville de Lachute photo.

Roads

In the area of road work, on January 15, Lachute council adopted a regulation which allows for $1,800,000 to be spent on paving work and repairs to concrete infrastructure on urban roads in Lachute.

Council also adopted a regulation authorizing a $574,000 expenditure for stabilization work on part of Chemin Bourbonnière.

And, council adopted another regulation permitting a $2,550,000 expenditure for reconstruction work on Rue Watson.

