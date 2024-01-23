A former Member of the Québec National Assembly for Argenteuil has died.

The La Revue newspaper in Terrebonne reported on January 22 that Yves St-Denis died on January 19 while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. He was 60 years old.

Born in Brownsburg, St- Denis was elected to the Québec legislature as a Liberal in 2014. According to the National Assembly website, he served as the Vice-Chair of the provincial economy and labour commission from 2014 to 2016. From 2016 to 2018, he served as parliamentary assistant to the minister of labour. In April, 2018, he left the Liberal caucus amid a controversy over his personal behaviour. St-Denis ran for re-election as an independent in Argenteuil in 2018 and was defeated by Agnès Grondin of the Coalition Avenir Québec.

Before entering provincial politics, St-Denis lived and worked in Terrebonne as an owner and manager of various businesses. He served there as a school commissioner, and was a founding president of the local chamber of commerce and Kiwanis Club. St-Denis was honourary chair of several charity sports tournaments, a Christmas basket campaign, and other community fundraisers.

As of January 22, funeral arrangements for Yves St-Denis had not yet been announced.

