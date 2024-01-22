A whole day of winter fun is being promised at the Carnaval de Grenville winter carnival on Saturday, January 27.
Activities will take place at Parc Normand-Woodbury and the community centre. There will be free outdoor skating all day, hockey, a skating obstacle course, live entertainment, and outdoor games. The celebration will end in the evening with a fireworks display.
All events at the Carnaval de Grenville are free, but charges will apply for supper at the community centre and for horse-drawn wagon rides.
Parc Normand-Woodbury and the community centre are located on Rue Tri-Jean in Grenville.