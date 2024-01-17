Have you ever wanted to serve and protect your community as a volunteer?

The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking dedicated part-time volunteers for its Auxiliary unit.

The Auxiliary unit is comprised of volunteers who work with uniformed officers to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the citizens of Ontario. Currently, the Hawkesbury Detachment has three Auxiliary members.

Some of the Auxiliary duties include:

Regular cruiser, boat, and foot patrols

Assisting with community events

Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaigns

Safety presentations

Ceremonial duties

Victim assistance

The Auxiliary uniform looks slightly different than that of a regular OPP officer; Auxiliary members wear light blue shirts, and have a distinct Auxiliary hat. Auxiliary units have no police authority, and rely on the same arrest provisions as regular citizens.

To be eligible to become an OPP Auxiliary member, you must meet the following minimum requirements:

At least 18 years of age

Canadian citizen or permanent resident

Grade 12 education

Class “G” driver’s license with no more than 6 demerit points

No criminal record

Pass medical, psychological, security, and financial assessments

If you are interested in joining the dynamic Hawkesbury OPP Detachment as an auxiliary member, we encourage you to start your application process here: Ontario Provincial Police – Auxiliary Policing Program (opp.ca). This is a fantastic opportunity to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our officers and help keep your community safe.

