The Eastern Prescott-Russell Fusion Atom B team had a solid performance at the Tournoi P. Atome Jérémie Paradis et du Tournoi M. Midget de Lachute, making it to the final round despite being shorthanded for the tournament.

The Fusion Atom B squad fell 3-2 to the Coyotes des Collines on Sunday January 15, and were eliminated from the tournament. The team played its games with only nine players and one goaltender.

“Very good tournament. The boys did work very hard,” said EPR Fusion Atom B Head Coach Pierre Chaumont. The final game could have gone either way. We’re very proud of our players.”

The Tournoi P. Atome Jérémie Paradis et du Tournoi M. Midget de Lachute continues through Sunday, January 21, at the Kevin Lowe Arena in Lachute.

Photo Gallery – All Photos by Sylvain Lauwers

