Everyone enjoys a warm blanket on a cold day, and the Chute-à-Blondeau Cercle des Fermières has made sure more people enjoy warm blankets at the Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury. The organization has donated homemade quilts to people who live at the residence. The administration and staff thank the Cercle des Fermières for their generosity towards the residents.

