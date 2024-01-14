Cold temperatures have been consistent over the past couple of weeks, and snowfalls have remained on the ground. That means some outdoor rinks, skating paths, and other winter recreation facilities are now open.

As of January 14, the outdoor rink at Mill Street Park in Vankleek Hill is open. However, the outdoor rinks maintained by Champlain Township at L’Orignal Park and Miner Park remained closed.

At all outdoor rinks maintained by Champlain Township, public skating is permitted from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Hockey is permitted at the outdoor rinks from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday. On weekends and public holidays, public skating is permitted at outdoor rinks maintained by Champlain Township from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hockey is permitted on weekends and holidays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rules and updates on outdoor rinks in Champlain Township are available at https://www.champlain.ca/en/recreation-and-leisure/outdoor-rinks.aspx.

Ski Vent-Clic, a not-for-profit group which maintains a cross-country ski trail circling Vankleek Hill, was planning to have part of its trail open as of Sunday, January 14. For updates, check the Ski Vent-Clic Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064927260740. Fees apply for the use of Ski Vent-Clic trails.

There are outdoor rinks at Cadieux Park, Larocque Park, and Old Mill Park in Hawkesbury. Check https://www.hawkesbury.ca/en/living/recreation/outdoor-rinks-conditions to make sure the rinks are open.

An outdoor skating rink is also available at Augustin Larocque Park in Chute-à-Blondeau.

The three-kilometre red trail is now open for cross-country skiing at Voyageur Provincial Park. Day use fees apply for cross-country skiing and walking. For updates on trail conditions go to https://www.ontarioparks.com/snowreport.

In Alfred and Plantagenet, the township maintains outdoor skating rinks at parks in Alfred, Plantagenet, Lefaivre, Curran, and Wendover. At Larocque Park in Alfred, there are also trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the forest.

In Grenville, the outdoor rink, which has a roof and lighting, is open at Parc Normand-Woodbury. The skating path beside the rink is also open. And, as of January 13, the snow slide at Parc Normand-Woodbury is open.

The skating path, rink and snowshoe trails are now open at the Brownsburg-Chatham municipal campground, located on Route 344 near Cushing. Use of the facilities is free. The La Randonnée cross-country ski and snowshoe trails are also now open at Golf Oasis, located on Route 327 in Brownsburg-Chatham. Fees apply for trail use and equipment rental. For fees and other information, go to https://www.brownsburgchatham.ca/services-municipaux/loisirs-et-culture/ .

In Lachute, there are outdoor rinks open at Parc Barron, Parc Ayers, Parc Mady and École polyvalante Lavigne. However, only the rink at Parc Ayers was open as of January 14.

North of Lachute in Gore, there are also cross-country ski and snowshoe trails at Parc Lac Beattie. Fees apply. For rates and updates on trails, go to https://www.cantondegore.qc.ca/fr/parc-du-lac-beattie/parc-du-lac-beattie.

Hockey on the rink at Parc Normand-Woodbury in Grenville. Photo: James Morgan

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.