Police have charged four individuals from Rockland in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Search warrants related to the investigation was executed by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) On May 31, 2023. The search warrants were executed at three different residences in Rockland the investigation remained ongoing.

During the investigation, four individuals were arrested, and the warrants resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, speed pills, crack cocaine, hydromorphone pills and paraphernalia with an approximate value of over $60,000, a large amount of cash, a 2021 Ford Bronco and other items typically associated with drug trafficking.

Marc Bergeron, age 51, from Rockland, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Fanny Menard, age 30, from Rockland, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Eric Mercier, age 40, from Rockland, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine – three counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – in Canada

Luc Viau, age 60, from Rockland, was charged with:

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Other drugs

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – in Canada

The accused were to appear at the L’Orignal Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit were also involved with the investigation.

