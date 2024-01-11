On Monday January 8, at the Tournoi P. Atome Jérémie Paradis et du Tournoi M. Midget de Lachute, both Lachute’s Stars Atom B (U11) and Midget B (U18) tied their opening games.

The Atom B Stars were in control of their game with a 2-1 lead late in the third period, before the Concordes scored a late goal to tie up the game 2-2.

Lucas Rhéaume scored unassisted in second period for Lachute’s Midget B Stars, but the Seigneurs de la Petite Nation came back to tie the game for a final score of 1-1. Rhéaume was named Lachute’s MVP of the game.

The Tournoi P. Atome Jérémie Paradis et du Tournoi M. Midget de Lachute continues through Sunday, January 21, at the Kevin Lowe Arena in Lachute.

