A new intake period for the next round of the SDG Counties Regional Incentives Program for business expansion is open from January until noon on February 29.

A New Year brings with it some important changes to the popular funding program which provides incentives to grow and expand new businesses within SDG Counties.

“In 2024 we will pivot to a single intake period so that we can ensure that the program remains as competitive as possible and that applicants have the best opportunity for equal consideration. This will also ensure that all funds can be dispersed by early spring so that potential candidates can begin their projects in advance of the seasonal thaw,” said SDG Counties Manager of Economic Development Tara Kirkpatrick.

Since 2018, SDG Counties has invested $1.35 million by way of the Regional Incentives Program. This has culminated in more than $10 million in local construction projects.

“The Regional Incentives Program is a tool to help grow and expand our businesses in SDG Counties. This program is reducing the number of vacant commercial buildings within our communities, while creating jobs, tourism and agricultural experiences as well as inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to grow their business,” said Kirkpatrick.

To be eligible for the Regional Incentives Program, applicants must meet a number of criteria and also demonstrate that they meet at least one of the regional economic initiatives identified by SDG Counties. The three regional economic initiatives include projects that:

Stimulate investment in tourism and in the agricultural sector by funding diverse, on-farm expansions and agri-tourism.

Encourage redevelopment and private sector investment in existing building stock within the Counties to support employment, reduce the number of vacant commercial, institutional and industrial buildings, and increase the assessment base.

Increase the amount of permanent roofed accommodations within SDG Counties to specifically accommodate for an increase in tourism establishments that cater to short-term accommodations.

Apply online at https://www.sdgcounties.ca/regional-incentives-programs .

