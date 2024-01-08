Russell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a break and enter that occurred at a local business in Casselman.

On December 31, 2023, shortly before 9:30 p.m., six unknown males dressed as construction workers attended a business on Richer Circle and attempted to gain access to the premises. Nothing was stolen.

Assistance is being sought from the public in identifying the persons of interest with the following descriptions:

The males are described as:

Between 175 and 180 cms (5’9″ and 5’11”)

Medium to heavy build

Wearing high visibility jackets, white helmets, gloves, balaclavas, and bandanas.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Silver Dodge Caravan

Damage to rear door

Unknown license plate

Photos of the individuals were captured on security cameras at the business.

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Photos from security cameras at the scene of the break-in