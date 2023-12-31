The cause of a fire at a water bottling plant in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is under investigation by police.

According to Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Fire Chief Marc Montpetit, the fire began at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 30 at the Sources VÉO Springs bottled water plant on Chemin de la Rivière-Rouge.

The fire was limited to an area where empty glass bottles were being stored in the building. No one was working at the plant when the fire started. It took firefighters 2.5 hours to extinguish the fire. Damage was limited to the effects of smoke and water inside the building. In addition to the Grenville-sur-la-Rouge fire department, firefighters from Grenville village, Harrington, Brownsburg-Chatham, and Hawkesbury assisted at the scene. No firefighters were injured.

Montpetit said the Sureté du Québec is investigating the cause of the fire at the VÉO plant.

