The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation has received a donation of $150,000 from the CIBC Foundation. This gift will go directly toward helping the hospital acquire new 3D mammography technology, part of the HGH Foundation’s ongoing fundraising campaign, There’s No Place Like Home.

A longtime HGH supporter, CIBC’s ongoing commitment to cancer research, treatment, screening and diagnosis led the organization to support the purchase of this important new equipment for the region. The 3D mammography technology, called “tomosynthesis,” will significantly improve early detection of breast cancer at HGH.

The leadership of HGH and the Foundation initially accepted the contribution on December 7.

The CIBC representatives were also taken on a brief tour of HGH to see the impact of their contribution toward the hospital’s redevelopment project.

“This is truly a wonderful gift for our hospital,” said Erin Tabakman, Executive Director of the HGH Foundation. “We are so grateful to CIBC for their commitment and long-lasting support. This amazing donation will provide access to state-of-the-art mammography equipment for patients of our hospital and women of this region! And these women, they are our mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, friends… they are us!”

The HGH Foundation & “There’s No Place Like Home” Campaign

The HGH Foundation’s mission is to raise funds in order to improve the care and services offered to the community by the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

There’s No Place Like Home is an initiative to help provide the highest priority medical equipment so that HGH can add and expand programs and services in key areas such as ophthalmology, advanced mammography, orthopedic surgery, cardiology, urology, and endoscopy.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.