A retired L’Orignal area farmer and two of his family members were among those honoured by the Eastern Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association (EOMSPA) on November 25 at the Sand Road Sugar Camp near Moose Creek. Cecil Cass, wife Maureen Cass, and son Wayne of Cassbrae Farms were awarded an honourary lifetime membership in the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association (OMSPA). Cecil and Maureen, who now reside at the Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury, made maple syrup on the family farm for 80 years, beginning at age 11 and for the last time in 2020 at age 90. The lifetime membership award had not been awarded since 2008. Gary Ivens of Apple Hill was also awarded a lifetime membership in OMSPA but was unable to attend the meeting.
Cecil Cass receives lifetime membership in maple association
