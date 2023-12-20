A collision on Highway 417 resulted in the death of a Gatineau man on December 18.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., members of the Hawkesbury Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment, Prescott-Russell Paramedic Services, Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services, and the Township of Champlain Fire Department responded to a collision involving a single motor vehicle in the westbound lane near kilometre marker 22, which is between the County Road 10 and Highway 34 exits.

A 60-year-old male from Gatineau was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services. Three passengers were transported to hospital – two with minor injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Highway 417 near the collision site were closed for approximately seven hours.

The collision remains under investigation with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).

Yes, I want it! Sign me up for The Review free newsletter! Sign me up for The Review weekly “Sip and Scan” newsletter! Local news in Just 2 Minutes.



Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.