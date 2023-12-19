A Clarence-Rockland man is among three individuals the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged after a series of break and enter investigations.
Beginning near the end of August, Eastern Ontario OPP detachments started receiving reports of break and enters. The Renfrew, Grenville, Russell and Hawkesbury detachments and the East Region Community Street Crime Unit continued the investigation.
Dario Orsag, age 24 of Clarence-Rockland, 44-year-old Joseph Chartier of Ottawa, and 48-year-old Paul Maynard of Ottawa have been charged with the following offences:
- Break, enter a place with intent to commit indictable offence – nine counts
- Possession break in instruments – nine counts
- Theft over $5,000 – nine counts
- Trespassing at night – nine counts
- Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 – nine counts
- Mischief under $5,000 – nine counts
- Disguise with intent – nine counts
All three individuals were held for a bail hearing.