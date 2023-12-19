A Clarence-Rockland man is among three individuals the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged after a series of break and enter investigations.

Beginning near the end of August, Eastern Ontario OPP detachments started receiving reports of break and enters. The Renfrew, Grenville, Russell and Hawkesbury detachments and the East Region Community Street Crime Unit continued the investigation.

Dario Orsag, age 24 of Clarence-Rockland, 44-year-old Joseph Chartier of Ottawa, and 48-year-old Paul Maynard of Ottawa have been charged with the following offences:

Break, enter a place with intent to commit indictable offence – nine counts

Possession break in instruments – nine counts

Theft over $5,000 – nine counts

Trespassing at night – nine counts

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 – nine counts

Mischief under $5,000 – nine counts

Disguise with intent – nine counts

All three individuals were held for a bail hearing.

Yes, I want it! Sign me up for The Review free newsletter! Sign me up for The Review weekly “Sip and Scan” newsletter! Local news in Just 2 Minutes.



Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.