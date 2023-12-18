A Brownsburg-Chatham man is facing charges for a series of alleged sexual offences.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, 32-year-old Kevin Parent, appeared in court in Saint-Jérôme on December 15 regarding charges of sexual interference, inciting sexual contact and luring while he was in a position of authority over victims, some of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. These events would have taken place between the years 2012 and 2023 in Lachute, Saint-Jérôme and Laval. The investigation indicates there could also be other victims.

Police sasy Parent was active on Facebook, Messenger and Tiktok applications.

Since several victims have been identified, the management structure for investigations into serial crimes (GECS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec, was deployed. It is a unified command structure where Québec police services work in partnership to quickly identify crimes committed by predators and to arrest them.

The Sûreté du Québec reminds that at any time, the public can also transmit information confidentially to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Quebec at 1 800 659-4264.

Kevin Parent. Submitted photo