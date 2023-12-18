Gatineau, Quebec, December 18, 2023 — Bring the whole family to the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum this holiday for a jolly good time! From December 21 to January 7, join us for a fun-filled holiday season of family play and activities for all ages and skill levels.

Start your visit at the Museum of History with a stop at the Canadian Children’s Museum Studio to let loose your creativity and make your own winter decorations. Then, make your way to the Canadian History Hall Lobby for more fun with games and other activities. Hop onto big game boards and take your turn as an active game piece. Learn new board games, rest in a cozy reading nook, and see Canada’s Got Game!, a special display of objects marking the Canadian Museum of History’s acquisition of the Order of Sport Collection from Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

Finally, come down to CINÉ+ for a mini film festival where a variety of the cutest marine mammals and creatures will delight: Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker; Turtle Odyssey – Bunji’s Big Adventure and Katak, The Brave Beluga.

The fun continues outside the Museum with an immersive architectural, sound and light experience. Unleash your sense of wonder and experience Iceberg, a playful immersive work, where human activity warms gargantuan blocks and transforms their original form into a visual and auditory symphony. As you leave, don’t forget to look up and admire our outdoor tree adorned with thousands of white lights, which will be shining brightly until January 8. What a merry and memorable visit!

It’s your last chance to see War Games at the War Museum before it closes on December 31. Join the over 100,000 people who have already explored how gaming has been used to develop tactics and train for real world conflicts and how wars have shaped the games people play at home. After your visit, stop by LeBreton Gallery to put your tactical and strategic skills to the test in our Family Gaming Zone. Play an old favourite or discover a new challenge.

The Museums will be open throughout the holiday season, including December 24 (until 2 p.m.), and all day on December 31. The Museums will be closed on December 25 and January 1.

The Museums will also be closed from January 8 to 12 for annual maintenance work. During this period, Second Cup and CINÉ+ at the Museum of History will not be open to the public. The Museums will reopen to welcome visitors on January 13.

Visit historymuseum.ca or warmuseum.ca to learn more about the activities and exhibitions being presented during the holiday season. More information is also available by calling 819-776-7000 or 1-800-555-5621.Work of the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.