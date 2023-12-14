The familiar growl of a diesel engine is being replaced with a quieter hum of an electric motor on a fleet of school buses in Argenteuil.

On December 12, Argenteuil Member of the Québec National Assembly Agnès Grondin announced financial assistance of $4,677,690 for Autobus Campeau to electrify its local fleet of school buses. Out of the total funding granted, $3.75 million is for the acquisition of 30 new electric school buses and $927,690 is for the acquisition and installation of charging stations for those buses.

As part the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the Québec government is planning to electrify 65 per cent of the school bus fleet across the province by 2030.

