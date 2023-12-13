The Albertini family of Rockland has again brightened up the neighbourhood, and hopefully the lives of children from across Eastern Ontario. Since December 1, their home, located at 1105 Des Merisiers Street, has been decorated and welcoming visitors to stop by and make a donation to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Foundation. Santa Claus makes occasional visits to the display and he has already been there twice. It is not too late to see him at the Albertini’s Christmas display though! Santa will be there again on December 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on December 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and for one more time before Christmas on December 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

