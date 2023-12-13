There’s a different kind of CBC in the air this time of year, they’re called a Christmas Bird Count (CBC).

The Nature Network, which is a group of nature organizations across Ontario has organized at least 52 CBC’s across the province. Locally, the Vankleek Hill Nature Society held a CBC at the Larose Forest from December 1 to 3 and another CBC is being held in the area between Alfred and Montebello on December 26. Other nature organizations across Eastern Ontario are also holding CBC’s.

The Christmas Bird Count began in 1900, and today it is North America’s longest-running wildlife census. Bird lovers of all ages and skill levels are invited to celebrate the 124th CBC by joining one of the many counts happening across Ontario this holiday season.

This year’s official CBC will run from December 14, 2023 to January 5, 2024. Visit the Ontario Nature website (ontarionature.org/cbc) to find a Nature Network count near you. For a comprehensive list of counts happening across Canada, visit the Birds Canada website (birdscanada.org/bird-science/christmas-bird-count).

The Nature Network group counts are a fun way to learn more about birds and support their conservation. Count leaders are friendly and inclusive. Whether you are new to birding or have years of experience, you’ll be welcomed. When you join a count, you get outdoors, spend time with other nature lovers and collect data that informs bird conservation.

Scientists use the data collected to monitor the health and status of resident and migratory birds over time. This helps develop conservation strategies for species in decline and their habitats. The Christmas Bird Count also teaches community scientists about the myriad bird species that live in, and migrate through, their communities.

There are also some Christmas Bird Counts geared towards kids that are a good way for budding nature lovers to become interested in birding.