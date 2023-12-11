More than 560,000 public sector workers across Québec have been on strike in a one-week work stoppage in demand of increased wages and improved working conditions. There have been extra days off school for students across Argenteuil because schools have been closed while school staff picketed. On Monday, December 11, more than 80,000 nurses across Québec decided to join the strike for three days, including at the hospital in Lachute and at other health care facilities across the region. Essential services have been maintained at hospitals across Québec but many facilities in the Montréal area have reported even slower than usual service at emergency departments and other health agencies have rescheduled appointments. The public sector unions have said further strike action is possible if they cannot reach an acceptable agreement with the Québec government.

