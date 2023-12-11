The 2023 Foire de Noël Saveurs et Culture d’Argenteuil Christmas fair was held from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 19 in the basement of Église St-Anastasie church in Lachute. The venue was changed from the usual location at Laurentian Regional High School and École Polyvalente Lavigne due to the eight-day public sector strike in Québec.
Artists, artisans, craftspeople, and producers of specialty food products from across Argenteuil were set up offering their merchandise and an opportunity for visitors to do some Christmas shopping for gifts made close to home.