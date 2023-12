Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Shown here officially making the donation are from right to left: HCFB Financial Consultant Robert Lefebvre, Hawkesbury Friperie Director Marcelle Ménard, Hawkesbury Friperie volunteer Marie Bowles, and Lucie Latreille of the HCFB Boutique. Submitted photo

Accept

We've placed cookies on your device to improve your browsing experience. They're safe and don't contain sensitive information. If you want, you can change your cookies through your browser settings. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume you're ok to receive all cookies on The Review website. For more information view our privacy policy.