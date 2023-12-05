The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to warn the public that there is an active scam in the area involving an individual pretending to offer snow removal services.

Multiple victims in the East Hawkesbury and Vankleek Hill area have been frauded “deposit fees” ranging from $200 to $400.

Police are urging people to not give their personal or financial information over the phone.

The OPP would like everyone to be aware of these incidents and to be vigilant in assuring they do not fall victim to this fraud.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The investigation continues and officers are working on any leads they may have.

