Customers have the opportunity to help give someone else a hot meal this Christmas season at a Hawkesbury restaurant.

Miss Hawkesbury Restaurant owner Parth Patel is encouraging customers to pre-pay for meals so people in the community who cannot afford food can enjoy a meal at the restaurant, located on Main Street West at the corner of Geneviève Street. Patel said he got the idea from a restaurant in Cornwall that is doing the same thing.

“Sometimes customers don’t have money,” said Patel, who has owned the Miss Hawkesbury for two years.

He said people have a difficult time relying on the food bank to meet all of their needs.

“Christmas is coming and everybody should be able to fill their stomach,” remarked Patel.

About 40 meals have been pre-paid at the restaurant since the initiative began on November 18.

Patel is planning to keep the pre-paid meal project going at least until Christmas. Extending it will depend on how many contributions are made. He said customers, both individuals and families, have thanked him for the generosity.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Miss Hawkesbury Restaurant owner Parth Patel’s request for customers to pre-pay for meals to help hungry people. Photo: James Morgan