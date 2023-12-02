The drive from Bourget to Casselman just got a lot shorter again.

On Friday, December 1, The United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) announced that the Albert Bélanger Bridge located in Lemieux is now reopened to traffic.

The bridge over the South Nation River on County Road 8 had been closed since February 2023 for major repairs. It was originally built in 1975 and is the longest bridge in the UCPR road system. Clearwater Structures Inc. of Ajax had the repair contract with the UCPR for $4,762,312 plus sales tax.



“We needed major construction work on the bridge, and we are very satisfied with the results. Citizens can now use the Albert Bélanger Bridge with confidence. Once again, we would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation during the extensive work on our road network,” said UCPR Director of Public Works Jérémie Bouchard.

“We would like to thank the UCPR Public Works team for carrying out this necessary work to extend the life of the bridge and ensure the safety of motorists. With the bridge located on a heavily used county road, getting around for our residents and visitors will now be faster and easier,” added Normand Riopel, Warden of the UCPR. Drivers faced a lengthy detour on a series of other roads during the months the construction was taking place. Part of the work required the bridge to be lifted, which meant the traffic lanes had to be closed.

