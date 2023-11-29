The much-anticipated Beautiful Babies Contest is back, and The Review invites proud parents to showcase their little bundles of joy in our upcoming January 24, 2024 edition. This heartwarming contest not only celebrates the beauty of your precious ones but also offers a chance to win fabulous prizes generously provided by local businesses.

Each entrant will automatically be entered into a random draw to win some wonderful gifts, provided by generous local businesses!

How to Participate:

Online Submission: Entrants can now conveniently submit their adorable baby photos* through our user-friendly online form on our website. Simply click here and follow the instructions to upload your photo, including the baby’s name, date of birth (must be on or after Jan. 2, 2022), and your contact information. Automatic Entry into a Gift Draw: Every participant who submits through our online form is automatically entered into a random draw, providing you with a chance to win wonderful gifts, provided by generous local businesses.

Amazing Prize List:

PRIZE LIST ANNOUNCED SOON!

How to Win:

Don’t miss this opportunity to share the joy of your beautiful baby with the community and stand a chance to win fantastic prizes! The Review is excited to make the submission process more accessible through our online form, providing a seamless experience for all participants.

The winners will be drawn on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, and their photos, along with the announcement, will be published in The Review on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Important Dates:

Online Submission Deadline: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 4 PM

Winners Announcement: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Publication Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in The Review

Participation Details:

Eligibility: Babies must be born on or after Jan. 2, 2022.

Babies must be born on or after Jan. 2, 2022. Cost: Participation is free, but a donation to help cover the cost of printing is appreciated.

* The Review reserves the right to use submitted photos for promotional purposes. By participating in the Beautiful Babies Contest, entrants agree to these terms.

