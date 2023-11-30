The Ensemble vocal Hémiole will present its Christmas concert on December 17 at 2:30 p.m., under the direction of Marjolaine Daneault and accompanied on the piano by Jonathan Pelletier and by Philippe Auger on percussion at the Margaret Rodger Presbyterian Church, located at 463, rue Principale in Lachute. The women’s choir is made up of 15 members from the Argenteuil region.

The concert is focused on the confluence of the joy of the birth of Christ and the joy of winter with music that makes the audience want to tap their feet, and joyful words that make them smile. The repertoire explores the joy of Christmas, expressed differently depending on the times and languages, but always so easy to feel. The audience will recognize Mozart, Tchaikovsky and many traditional tunes and will certainly be seduced by a catchy Québecois jig.

Tickets are $25 and are available from ensemble members, at Station 210 in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil, from the École de danse Christiane Raymond in Lachute, or online at lepolintedevente.com. Tickets at the door at $30 each. Admission is free for children age 12 and less.

