Experience an outdoor Christmas market in a covered and heated Pavilion at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan on December 2 from 10 am to 4 pm. Entry is FREE. It will be more than a chance to shop local. There will be plenty of opportunity to get into the festive spirit with Christmas music, “selfie vignettes” and a bonfire to warm up to with hot cocoa or apple cider.

Up to 15 local vendors will be selling everything from chocolate and baked goods, to handmade silver jewelry or ironware made by a local blacksmith. Dunvegan Gold Maple Syrup, local honey, Stonehouse Vineyard, essential oils, soaps, candles and more. There also promises to be lots of fresh green wreaths, gorgeous pots, and garland to help with your decorating needs. If you are worried about the cold, dress warmly and be relieved to know that there will be outdoor heaters in the pavilion and new vinyl curtains protecting it from the elements.

Once you are done shopping, warm up by getting some hot apple cider or hot chocolate, roast a marshmallow around the fire, then wander the grounds for the best photo op.

To double your shopping experience, take a walk or quick drive down the street to the Dunvegan Recreation Association hall where more vendors will be selling their unique and historical themed goods. Either way, you are guaranteed to find local and unique quality items in the village of Dunvegan on Saturday.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit and support local artisans from your community, as well as find one-of-a-kind historical goods crafted by experienced tradespeople. It’s also your last chance to purchase items from the Glengarry Pioneer Museum’s gift shop.

Put Dunvegan on your list of local shopping and festive outings to do with the whole family. The most up-to-date details can be found at www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca or by calling the museum 613-527-5230.

