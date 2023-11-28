Saint-Eugène artist Joshua Stewart’s watercolour illustrations come alive in former Upper Canada District School Board principal, Bruce Foster’s (Mr. Kool) true story bilingual children’s books.

Whether it is a child being featured in a readathon for Multiple Sclerosis (MS); a student serving in a French restaurant at Pleasant Corners Public School; a pupil enjoying a Halloween party at a local school; or a child contributing to a CHEO fundraiser, Stewart’s evocative and vibrant Robert Munsch-like illustrations resonate with today’s youth. Foster’s highly unique series of Mr. Kool’s bilingual children’s books are proving to be highly popular in both Eastern Ontario and in the Ottawa literary scene. These books are readily available at The Review in Vankleek Hill, or at his website, mrkool.ca.

Foster takes pride in the fact that each book sold benefits either Kids Help Phone, the CHEO Foundation, MS society, or a combination thereof. These sought after educational books, based on his many years serving in the privileged postion of elementary school principal, sell for $12 to $13 per copy.

Meanwhile, Stewart’s intriguing artistic talents will surface yet again in the Spring of 2024 when the book, Peace Flag at Kool’s School Saves the Day, is released to the public. This is the account of the first student-generated Peace Flag in the Ottawa area some twenty years ago. To contact Joshua Stewart, send him a message at [email protected].

