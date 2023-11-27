Opera star Gino Quilico sings jazz from centre stage at the Christmas concert in Ste-Anne-de-Prescott, last Saturday night, November 25th. Crowd favourites included My Way by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett’s I left My Heart in San Francisco and Minuit Chrétien from the traditional French-Canadian repertoire. A record crowd came out for the 9th concert organized by jazz pianist Didier Chasteau, on the left in the photo. They were accompanied by Guillaume Lefebvre on double bass and Guillaume Picard on drums and percussion.
