Forget the rocking chair and slippers! A new exhibition at Arbor Gallery titled Artful Ageing

celebrates the work of 27 amateur artists aged 60 to 90, who have found that creating art is a

valuable tool in healthy ageing and personal well-being.

“The show is built on the idea that potentially everyone is an artist,” claims Eva Levesque, the

exhibition curator. “People draw and paint as children, but then life gets in the way. Paints and

crayons are replaced by building careers and raising families. Retirement has reopened the door

to art for many of us.”

The artist statements found on the walls of the gallery attest to how involvement with art has

contributed to the participants’ healthy ageing. The artists claim that art has provided them with

social interaction, boosted self-esteem, enhanced cognitive functions, promoted thinking outside

of the box, given them a sense of accomplishment and created joy and well-being.

A range of mediums

The exhibition covers a wide range of styles and subject matter, executed in oil, acrylic, water

colour, pen and pencils, photography, clay, diamond art painting and scrapbooking. In addition

to the 27 amateur artists, Nicole Langevin, an experienced artist, was recruited to do a display on

Zentangle, an accessible form of art for seniors. Two special contributors to the show are

Suzanne Hocquard and Lorie Brown, who have provided collages showing their artistic group

work with some residents at Heritage Lodge in Vankleek Hill.

The 27 local amateur artists are, in alphabetical order, Anne-Marie Bergevin, Sylvie-Anne

Bergevin, Hélène Desjardins, Julie Gaulin, Marjorie Hunter Gear, Mark Greenwald, Rosemary

Harden, Gerald Harris, Ruth Higginson, Gail Hocquard, Lisa Jennings with a tribute to Barbara

Thriepland, Penelope Jennings, Denise Lalonde, Michelle Landriault, Nicole Langevin, Francine

Larocque, Eva Levesque, Yvonne Munro, Ray MacLeod, Christine Pelletier, Paul Phaneuf,

Pierre Simard, Louise Sproule, Clara Taylor and Jeff Turner.

Levesque hopes that the exhibit will inspire seniors and others follow the lead of the participants.

“I hope they won’t say ‘I can’t’, but rather ‘Let’s see if I can too’” she says.

Artful Ageing runs from November 30 th to December 17 th , with the vernissage taking place on

Sunday, December 3 rd from 1 to 3pm.

Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. Admission to exhibits is

always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.