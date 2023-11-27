The Vankleek Hill Christmas Craft Fair is taking place on December 1, 2 and 3, 2023 at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre.

More than 25 vendors will be upstairs at the community centre, located at 36 Mill Street in Vankleek Hill.

Admission to the event is to bring a donation of non-perishable food to the Christmas Craft Fair.

The event is open from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, December 1 and from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

This year marks the return of the event to its weekend format in one location; for the past few years, the event has taken place with about six different vendors at the Vankleek Hill Creating Centre over several weekends.

Excellent Events organizer Samme Putzel is happy to return to the event’s traditional busy location upstairs at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre.