It was a supermarket Saturday on November 25 for food drives. At the Foodland store in Vankleek Hill, members of the 57 Vankleek Hill Army Cadets were outside the store collecting food and cash donations for the Vankleek Hill Food Bank.

At Asselin Your Independent Grocer in Hawkesbury, officers from the Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were collecting donations of food and cash with members of the Hawkesbury Rotary Club for the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank.

Both grocery stores allow shoppers to purchase a pre-packed bag of items for donation to food banks. After paying for the bag at the checkout, shoppers can place the bag in a bin or on a shelf with the bags contributed by other customers.

Hawkesbury OPP officers and Santa Claus collected donations for the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank at Asselin Your Independent Grocer on Saturday, November 25. Photo: James Morgan

