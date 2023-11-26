To most people driving along Pattee Road near Hawkesbury, it looks like just another small hobby farm with a few horses. But, Les Chevaux d’Espoir (horses of hope) is much more. The farm is a refuge for horses, operated by volunteers.

Nève Lavigne, who owns the farm, said the horses who live at the refuge would otherwise be slaughtered for no reason or had been living in situations where they could no longer be cared for.

On Sunday, December 10, Les Chevaux d’Espoir is hosting a Holidays at the Shelter fundraising event. Attendees will be able to tour the farm, have their photos taken, visit Santa Claus, enjoy hot chocolate by a campfire and a pizza lunch, and see horses decked out for the Christmas season.

Les Chevaux d’Espoir became a registered shelter in February, 2023. Lavigne said efforts are in progress to have it become a registered charity. A small shop on the farm sells food and supplies for pets and farm animals and also serves as a source of income for the shelter.

Lavigne said she has always loved horses and is a registered horse massage therapist by profession.

The horses on the 22.5-acre property are usually outside in nice weather but spend most of the time inside during the winter months.

When possible, horses at the shelter may be adopted. So far, six horses have been sent to new homes across Ontario and Québec. Lavigne periodically checks in with the new homes for up to one year after adoption to make sure horses and owners are doing well.

Volunteers at Les Chevaux d’Espoir are all ages. They come from nearby and further away to help out.

“I just fell in love,” is how local Maria Michalska described feeling when she discovered the shelter.

Other volunteers travel from as far away as Blainville and Île-Perrot.

Holidays at the Shelter takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. Admission is $5 per person and free for ages 16 and less. Extra charges apply for photos. Les Chevaux d’Espoir is located at 270 Pattee Road near Hawkesbury.

Around Refuge Les Chevaux d’Espoir. Photos by James Morgan

