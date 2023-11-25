A local cat rescue service has had to indefinitely suspend taking in further forlorn and feral felines.

Pat Bracelin of Operation Spay and Neuter in Hawkesbury said there is no space to take any more cats.

Bracelin said a Vankleek Hill resident recently contacted her about a cat needing a home and she may have to place it at a farm because there is no room at the rescue shelter.

Operation Spay and Neuter is for cats only and provides low-cost spay and neuter services. Most of the service is provided by volunteers. The organization receives no outside funding and relies entirely on donations, money from bottle and can returns, and fundraisers. Operation Spay and Neuter currently has fundraisers planned, including a Christmas pet photo shoot event with cat and dog nail trimming on December 9 at the Pet Valu store in Hawkesbury. More information on the various fundraisers is available at https://www.facebook.com/OSNcats.

People who are willing to foster cats are urgently needed. Monetary donations are also needed. To make a donation by e-transfer to Operation Spay and Neuter, or to inquire about fostering a cat, contact [email protected].

Rescued cats from Operation Spay and Neuter are available for adoption. Photos of those cats will be on display at the December 9 event. Prospective owners are carefully selected to ensure they may provide a suitable home for cats. In an effort to reduce the population of rescued cats, Bracelin has reduced adoption fees to $200 per single cat.

“All of our cats are ready for adoption and are fully vetted and I’ve even lowered our adoption fees,” Bracelin said.

To request a Spay Day application form for a feral cat in your possession, email [email protected].

