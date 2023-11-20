The gymnasium at École élémentaire publique Nouvel-Horizon in Hawkesbury looked more like a high-tech research and development facility on Thursday, November 16. Students from that school, and nearby École secondaire publique Le Sommet participated in a robotics competition where they built small robots required to perform various tasks and actions. Many of the robots included significant amounts of Lego. The competition was designed as a pre-competition tryout for a larger regional event in Ottawa in the spring of 2024.

There were 77 students in grades three to eight participating. Grade five teacher Anne-Marie Fournier, who oversees the school robotics club with fellow grade five teacher Nathalie Turgeon, said the club and competitions are meant to expose all students to robotics, and the technical skills associated with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Turgeon said 35 students from the November 16 competition will proceed to the event in Ottawa.

Photos by James Morgan

