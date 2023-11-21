The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is fighting hunger along with fighting crime. The detachment is hosting its annual food drive on Saturday, November 25 at Asselin’s Your Independent Grocer at 1560 Cameron Street in Hawkesbury from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Members of the Hawkesbury OPP and OPP Auxiliary Unit, as well as the Rotary Club of Hawkesbury will be collecting food and cash donations. Santa and the Hawkesbury OPP mascot Rosie will also be there.

Here is a list of essential food ideas to help meet the needs of our local food banks:

Children’s breakfast foods and lunchbox snacks

Peanut butter

Cheez-wiz

Jam

Chocolate/hazelnut spread

Oatmeal in small packages

Granola bars

Fruit compote

Fruit salad

Cookies

Food for the family

Maple syrup

Pancake mix

Waffles

Crackers

Rice

Canned tuna and salmon

Canned chicken and ham

Canned vegetables

Pea soup

Lipton Chicken Noodle Soup

Ramen noodles

Juice (unrefrigerated)

Tomato juice