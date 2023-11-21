The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is fighting hunger along with fighting crime. The detachment is hosting its annual food drive on Saturday, November 25 at Asselin’s Your Independent Grocer at 1560 Cameron Street in Hawkesbury from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm.
Members of the Hawkesbury OPP and OPP Auxiliary Unit, as well as the Rotary Club of Hawkesbury will be collecting food and cash donations. Santa and the Hawkesbury OPP mascot Rosie will also be there.
Here is a list of essential food ideas to help meet the needs of our local food banks:
Children’s breakfast foods and lunchbox snacks
- Peanut butter
- Cheez-wiz
- Jam
- Chocolate/hazelnut spread
- Oatmeal in small packages
- Granola bars
- Fruit compote
- Fruit salad
- Cookies
Food for the family
- Maple syrup
- Pancake mix
- Waffles
- Crackers
- Rice
- Canned tuna and salmon
- Canned chicken and ham
- Canned vegetables
- Pea soup
- Lipton Chicken Noodle Soup
- Ramen noodles
- Juice (unrefrigerated)
- Tomato juice