Saturday, November 18 – Gatineau-Hull Volant 8, Vankleek Hill Cougars 2

It was a tough night at the rink for the red-hot Vankleek Hill Cougars, as they were cooled off by an 8-2 home loss to the Gatineau-Hull Volant, in a battle of the National Capital Hockey League’s two best teams last Saturday evening (November 18).

Vankleek Hill (13-4-0-0) had won 10 of its previous 11 games to move within two points of the first-place Volant (15-2-0-0) heading into the contest. But after getting off to a quick start and drawing first blood in the game, the Cougars were on their heels for the rest of the night.

Vankleek Hill forward Zachary Sullivan got the home fans at the Vankleek Hill Arena out of their seats early, scoring an unassisted short-handed goal just 4:45 into the game to stake the Cougars to a 1-0 lead. But the Volant responded to tie the score just a few minutes later, and then added another goal to take a 2-1 lead into the second period. Gatineau-Hull added three unanswered goals in the second frame and then three more in the third, before Vankleek Hill’s Bruno Laframboise scored with just under five minutes left to make the final score 8-2.

Despite the loss to Gatineau-Hull, Vankleek Hill remains solidly in second place in the NCJHL standings, with a 13-4-0-0 record, good for 26 points. The Cougars sit a full five points ahead of the St-Isidore Eagles (10-7-0-1) and the Morrisburg Lions (10-7-1-0) and are still just four points behind the Volant.

Cougars top Metcalfe 5-2

Friday, November 17 – Vankleek Hill Cougars 5, Metcalfe Jets 2

The Cougars earned their tenth win in 11 games with a 5-2 road win over the Metcalfe Jets last Friday evening (November 17).

Bruno Laframboise and Zachary Sullivan each scored two goals in the winning effort for Vankleek Hill. Sullivan also added two assists, while Jérémy Marcotte had a goal and three assists. Tristan Paquette earned the win in net.

Upcoming games

Vankleek Hill has only one game scheduled this week, a Saturday (November 25) home contest against the sixth place South Grenville Rangers (7-5-0-2). Game time at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre is 7:30 p.m.

Gatineau-Hull netminder Mathias Saumier Altéma (35) makes a point-blank stop on Vankleek Hill’s Maxime Laliberte in the Volant’s 8-2 win over the Cougars on Saturday, November 18. Photo: Reid Masson

NCJHL Standings – November 20, 2023