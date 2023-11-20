Education about the Holocaust could not be timelier, and students at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) had the opportunity to learn about it on Wednesday, November 15. The Tour for Humanity visited the school. The… Read more: Holocaust education comes to VCI
