Two people have been arrested after barricading themselves inside a home in Alexandria.

On Wednesday, November, shortly after 8 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a call regarding threats at a residence on Lochiel Street East where two people had barricaded themselves in a residence with a female. The Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Crisis Negotiators also assisted at the scene. The two individuals were safely taken into custody and charged with:

Forcible Confinement

Pointing a Firearm

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

There were no injuries sustained and no threat to public safety. To protect the identification of the victim, the names of the accused individuals will not be released.

Both were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

Anyone that has information on the above incident, is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.